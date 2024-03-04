GLEN CARBON - Natalie Beck is one of the top female athletes at Father McGivney Catholic High School. She stars in girls' basketball, soccer and tennis.

Beck was a junior for the Griffins girls basketball team in their very successful 2023-2024 season. She averaged 8.6 points per game for Father McGivney and also 3 rebounds a game, 1.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

She said: "Basketball is so fun. You are always doing something whether you have the ball or not."

Natalie Beck is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb LLC Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

Beck is an A-average student and her hope right now is to play Division I soccer, she said after McGivney's final game in the postseason sectional. She is an outstanding tennis player and has qualified for state in that sport, too. Beck is a striker in girls' soccer. She is so talented that she could likely play any of her three sports in college, but right now, soccer is still her favorite.

She was uncertain what she would study in college, but has considered being a chiropractor and hopes to play soccer on a professional level.

What Beck loves most about girls' basketball was her teammates and coaches. "The girls on the basketball team are really kind of like my sisters," she said. "We bond very well with one another."

Again, congrats to Natalie on her recognition as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

