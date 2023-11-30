PIASA - Kenzie Stanton was Southwestern's lone senior on the girls' volleyball team this year and she had some memorable performances, especially on the defensive end and at the setter role, her head coach Derek Dempsey said.

For her efforts, Stanton is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

"Kenzie started the year as a back row defensive specialist, but was later pressed into duty as a right-side hitter and eventually a setter," Coach Dempsey said. "Despite not having set since her freshman year, she did a tremendous job with that and everything we asked her to do."

Stanton, while not particularly vocal, was a great leader for the younger players in terms of how she conducted herself, her approach to practice/games and how she treated her teammates, the coach said.

"We are fortunate to have the build of our team returning next year, but she will be missed and very difficult to replace," concluded Dempsey.

Again, a salute to Kenzie Stanton for her recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

