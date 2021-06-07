GRANITE CITY - Lacey Kunz has a lot to be proud of as she winds down her brilliant track and field/cross country career at Granite City High School. Kunz beat the 35-year-old Granite City High School girls school 800-meter record set in 1986 by Lora Wiser 2:27.24 with a record time of 2:25.19.

Kunz is the Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Lacey said she actually felt numb running the record-setting race, knowing her other competitors were going to push her hard.

"I have worked since my freshman year to break this 800-meter school record," she added. " Knowing that I reached this goal will keep me motivated to accomplish more goals while running Track and Cross Country at Western Colorado University. I also want to give a huge shout-out to my coaches; Coach Nesbit, Coach Werths, Coach Roustio, Coach Miller, and Coach Skirball for all of their encouragement, motivation, life lessons, and help to become the best athlete I can be on and off the track! Thanks to my teammates that have helped me throughout the years to become a better runner.

"To my two biggest fans; my mother and grandfather, thanks for your support and love.”

Kunz's four-year Granite City High accomplishments are numerous:

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

- Track and Cross Country all four years: Varsity Letter Award, All in Award, Lora Wiser Cross Country Award, Captain Star, All Warrior Award.

Secondary Honors Program all four years - Participated in Saturday Scholars Program for three years - Member of Spirit Club.

Guidance Counselor Office worker one semester - Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month - September 2020 - May Carousel Court 2021.

Graduated with Principal’s Trophy (GPA above 5.0), Cum Laude (GPA between 5.0-5.29), Gold tassel (GPA 4.25 or higher) - Made Honor Roll every semester.

Scholarships awarded by: The Granite City Scholarship Foundation - Sponsored by Cindy Gavilsky Memoriam, GC Local #743 Federation of Teachers, Illinois Masonic Triple Lodge #835 Education Grant Partnership Award, Awarded by Western Colorado University-Mountaineer Athletic Scholar, Peak Merit Award, & Mountaineer Cross Country Tuition - Running to Western Colorado University in August to participate in Track and Cross Country.

Lacey plans to major in Exercise & Sports Science.

More like this: