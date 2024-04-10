ALTON - The Alton River Dragons have announced that Jackson Rodgers, a Father McGivney Catholic pitching standout in 2023, and now a promising right-hander with Western Illinois University has signed with the team.

"This is exciting news for local baseball fans," the River Dragons said in the release.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rodgers is a 6-foot-3 pitcher who hails from Glen Carbon and the River Dragons said: "Jackson is set to make waves on the field."

Rodgers was 7-1 for Father McGivney on the mound in 2023.

He had a .368 career batting average in 2023 with 124 hits and 107 RBIs for the Griffins, so he is equally strong at the plate.

More like this: