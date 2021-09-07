ALTON - Liberty Bank Amphitheater Commission board members describe the 2021 Alton Jazz and Wine Festival at Liberty Bank Amphitheater this past Saturday as "an overwhelming success." The weather cleared off, and it was a beautiful evening on the Alton riverfront.

The Jazz and Wine Festival is always a celebration of jazz great Miles Davis, born in Alton on May 26, 1926. A statue for Miles Davis is in Downtown Alton.

"The new setup in which we were able to create an intimate jazz club setting on the stage of the amphitheater was met with an extremely positive response," commissioner Dan Herkert said. "We were able to sell over sixty tables on the stage as well as having a nice crowd of general admission attendees on the lawn.

"The entire event was a team effort with a lot of hard work from the Amphitheater Commissioners, Alton Park & Rec staff, Evntiv, and many volunteers."

Article continues after sponsor message

Robert Stephan, another commissioner, said one of the special moments was the Jazz Confluence, an eigth-grader, two freshmen, and one junior giving the opener. Stephan said the group received a standing ovation. Pictures from both are shown above.

"The Jazz Bistro style table seating on the stage was a hit with our guests and allowed for a more intimate environment where the guests could interact with the musicians," Stephan said. "We had great feedback on the quality of the musicians. We especially want to thank Ken Whiteside, who has been an invaluable asset to the Jazz and Wine Festival Committee."

Herkert concluded: "We look forward to building on the success of this year's event, and we're looking forward to welcoming folks back to the riverfront for the 2021 Alton Expo starting this Wednesday."

More like this: