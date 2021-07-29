(This is one of a series of contributions from the Wood River Museum about local history).

WOOD RIVER - Standard Oil of Indiana absorbed the American Oil Company of Baltimore in 1925, and operated or licensed gasoline stations under both the Standard or the American (Amoco) names. Both companies established logos, and in 1946, Standard Oil combined the Standard logo with the torch and the Amoco oval.

This was updated in 1961, and again in 1971. The logo used on the Standard Oil sign in the Wood River Museum was created in 1971. This sign was used by Midwestern station owners, who had the option of using the Standard name, or the Amoco name, which was more common in the East and Southern United States. This logo/sign was used by station owners until they were converted to BP (British Petroleum) or another franchise.

The Wood River Museum has an extensive collection of Standard oil memorabilia including products using the original Standard Oil Logo, and items from the Wood River Refinery, as well as publications.

The source of the information regarding the logo is from a Wikipedia page on Amoco.

The Wood River Museum and Visitors Center is a joint partnership between the City and the Heritage Council. The museum is located at 40 W. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River. For more information, contact (618) 254-1993.

