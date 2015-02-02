Get in the game & be a healthy contender, on Super Bowl Sunday!

Hey, before you take off to watch the Super Bowl!

Quick-Anatomy Review:

The human body has a total of 206 bones, of which 33 are in the spinal column.

And, depending on the muscle definition, we have `640 muscle groups, with `850 individual muscles, identified!

IMPORTANT NOTE:

The overall health of our body's & proper alignment of our anatomy, is primarily responsible and critical for us to continue to have the ability to "Stand Up!"

Let's be cognizant of our sitting & standing posture, on Super Bowl Sunday!

Health Benefits of Proper Standing & Sitting Posture:

- Boost circulation to the brain, heart & lungs, all organs

- Provides good circulation to legs, feet

- Improves digestion

- Promotes healthy elimination

