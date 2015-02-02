Stand Up With Me: Core strengthening &- Injury Prevention Tips
Get in the game & be a healthy contender, on Super Bowl Sunday!
Hey, before you take off to watch the Super Bowl!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Quick-Anatomy Review:
The human body has a total of 206 bones, of which 33 are in the spinal column.
And, depending on the muscle definition, we have `640 muscle groups, with `850 individual muscles, identified!
IMPORTANT NOTE:
The overall health of our body's & proper alignment of our anatomy, is primarily responsible and critical for us to continue to have the ability to "Stand Up!"
Let's be cognizant of our sitting & standing posture, on Super Bowl Sunday!
Health Benefits of Proper Standing & Sitting Posture:
- Boost circulation to the brain, heart & lungs, all organs
- Provides good circulation to legs, feet
- Improves digestion
- Promotes healthy elimination
More like this: