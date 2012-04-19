Alton − The Salvation Army Alton is partnering with Powerhouse Laughs to thank the unsung heroes of Alton and the Riverbend Area with the comedy of CJ Harlow, Jonnie W and Dennis Tooley. Stand Up for Our Heroes will take place on April 27, 2012 at 7 p.m., at Lewis & Clark’s Hatheway Auditorium.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For groups of 10 or more tickets will be $10 per person. Sponsorships for this event start at $1,000 and include reserved seating and a meet & greet with the comedians. For more information on where you can purchase tickets or how you can get involved visit http://stlsalvationarmy.org/stand-up-for-heroes-riverbend/ or call The Salvation Army at 618.465.7764.

Join us for a night of clean comedy the entire family can enjoy. This will be a night of laughs you don’t want to miss!

Every day there are people who serve the Riverbend community and go unnoticed. You may live across the street from them. You see the hard work they give day in and day out. Here is your chance to give them some recognition. To nominate someone for the Riverbend Unsung Hero Award send their name and your explanation of why they deserve the award to The Salvation Army Alton, 525 Alby Street, Alton, IL 62002 or email your nomination to altonsa2011@gmail.com.

The Salvation Army, an international organization, has been supporting those in need without

discrimination for 130 years in the St. Louis region. Nearly 350,000 people throughout Missouri and Southern Illinois receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services throughout the region. For more information, go to www.stlsalvationarmy.org.

