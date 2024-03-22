GRANITE CITY - A man from Granite City faces multiple felony charges including stalking and aggravated assault after making a series of threats against the same victim dating back to October of 2023, culminating in a threat to “blow up” their house.

Kyle A. Wallace, 27, of Granite City, was charged with one count each of stalking and aggravated assault. According to Madison County court documents filed on March 11, 2024, Wallace’s threats have continued to escalate as follows: October 17, 2023: Wallace approached the victim in a public place and “threatened to beat her up.”

February 25, 2024: Wallace “contacted the victim, indicating that he was going to kill her.”

March 8, 2024: Wallace “appeared at the victim's residence, threatening to blow up the building.”

Wallace is currently on probation for aggravated battery against a family member - in that case, it was alleged he stabbed the victim and “struck him with a frying pan.” Wallace has continued to harass the victim of that case, violating the orders of his probation, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release which was later granted.

A detention order filed on March 13, 2024 states the petition for pretrial detention was granted on the grounds of “clear and convincing” evidence that Wallace poses a real and present threat to the community. The order also describes Wallace’s latest case in greater detail.

On March 8, 2024, officers from the Granite City Police Department responded to a complaint of an “unwanted male subject” at the victim’s residence. When they arrived on scene, they found Wallace in the backyard “shouting and yelling,” but when they tried to make contact, he fled on foot.

“Officers were able to detain the male and identified him as the defendant,” the detention order states. “While being detained, the defendant made multiple statements to law enforcement that he was going to kill the residents.”

The officers then spoke to the residents, who said Wallace “arrived at their home, banging on the door and yelling that he was going to blow up their house.”

The detention order notes that additional conditions are unlikely to mitigate the threat Wallace poses given his history of ignoring similar conditions.

“At the time of this offense, he was prohibited from this address and ignored that condition. He has a history of violating orders of protection and the terms of his probation,” the order states. “For these reasons, the state's motion for pretrial detention is granted.”

Wallace faces a Class 4 felony for the stalking charge and a Class A misdemeanor for aggravated assault. His latest case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and court documents indicate he is being held in custody until his preliminary hearing in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

