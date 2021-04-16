WOOD RIVER - A 10-run second inning, along with home runs from Lexi Ryan and Calista Stahlhut helped propel Roxana to a 19-3 softball win in four innings over backyard rival East Alton-Wood River Thursday afternoon at the Oilers' home park.

It was the season opener for EAWR, and their first game in nearly two years after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Shells had lost their season opener to Waterloo the previous day.

After both teams traded runs in the opening inning, Roxana went off on their 10-run second, then added one in the third and seven more in the fourth, while the Oilers scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, but the Shells took the win in a game terminated by the 15-run after four innings rule.

Brielle Griffin had two hits and four RBIs on the day for Roxana, while Stahlhut and two hits and three RBIs, Summer Floyd, Payton Hartman and Grace Ray both had a hit and two RBIs, Ryan's only hit being a solo homer and both Desiree Shumate and Katie Mills had the only other Shell hits. Ava Menesis, Mills and Shumate also had RBIs on the day.

Stahlhut pitched a four-inning complete game, allowing three runs on two hits, walking two and striking out 10.

The Shells go to 1-1 on the year, while EAWR opens its season 0-1.

