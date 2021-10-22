EDWARDSVILLE - A mutual aid request was issued late Friday morning for a kitchen fire call at the Stagger Inn in the 100 block of East Vandalia in Downtown Edwardsville. Once firefighters arrived, they were able to use fire extinguishers to get the fire out, although they had hoses readily available.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said the Stagger Inn employees did a good job with their quick 911 call and their extinguishers containing the fire until they arrived.

Glen Carbon Fire Department, Collinsville Fire Department, and Troy and Maryville EMS were available but not put into action.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Stagger was temporarily closed for some cleanup and one of the owners described it as "a small fire in the kitchen." The man said the Stagger would be closed today for cleanup and open again soon, but he didn't yet have details.

More like this: