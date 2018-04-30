ALTON - St. Peters Hardware is preparing for the Annual Tools Day Weekend event going from Thursday, May 3, to Saturday, May 5.

Thursday night will start off the annual event with Contractor's Night. From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. vendors will be on site with tool demonstrations and extremely low prices.

The event will continue through Friday and Saturday with numerous promotions including the annual Bucket Sale. Stop in and fill up a bucket, which is provided at no charge, and receive 20 percent off of anything that fits in the bucket. It's a great opportunity to get stocked up on spring tools as well as other home maintenance items.

St. Peter's and Weber Grill will also be offering no sales tax on any Weber purchases.

St. Peters Hardware and Rentals will also be filling 20-pound propane tanks for $10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 5, with Weber Grill representatives present.

For more information call St. Peters Hardware and Rental at 618-466-6931 or visit the store at 2502 State Street in Alton.

