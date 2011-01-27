St. Peters Hardware is pleased to introduce True Value’s latest innovation: EasyCare® Platinum Paint & Primer In One.

This new paint offers full coverage in half the time with one less step. This saves the busy do-it-yourselfer time and money. EasyCare® Platinum Paint & Primer In One is available in ultra-durable Flat Enamel, Satin and Semi-gloss finishes. All are mildew-resistant and backed by a lifetime warranty.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited to offer our customers this new paint,” says Ellen St. Peters “It eliminates the time-consuming chore of priming, so customers can skip right to the fun of transforming their homes with the wonderful colors that we carry. We’re constantly looking for ways to save our customers time and money without sacrificing quality, and this new product strikes the perfect balance. Also, our staff of Certified Color Experts® is always ready to offer expert advice ranging from color selection to painting techniques.”

To envision how color will look on their walls, customers can log on to a new interactive website, TrueValuePaint.com before coming into the store. In addition, St.

Peters Hardware carries brushes, ladders, tarps and other supplies needed to complete successful painting projects.

St. Peters Hardware is located at 2502 State Street in Alton.

More like this: