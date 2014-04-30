Five St. Mary’s students were winners in the recent Middle School “Green” Poster Contest. This contest was jointly sponsored by the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, Pride Inc., Republic Waste Services and The Sierra Club. Students were asked to create a poster that urged Green behavior, and careful custodianship of the planet.

Three Alton area Middle Schools entered the competition. They were St. Mary’s, St. Ambrose and Alton Middle School. Prizes were awarded for the top 3 Posters in each Middle School grade Level, so there were a total of 9 winners. St. Mary’s had five of the nine possible winners.

The winners from St. Mary’s School were:

8th Grade Level:

Emily Stahl 2nd Place

Dexter Elmendorf 3rd Place

7th Grade Level:

Kaitlyn Coles 1st Place

Meme Walters 3rd Place

6th Grade Level:

Jayden Bell

The nine best posters, including the five from these students, are hanging on the wall at City Hall. There are 100 more posters on display at The Alton Square Mall.

All of the winners will be honored at the Alton City Council Meeting at Alton City Hall on May 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Caption: St. Mary’s Students are winners in the recent Green Poster Competition. Pictured in back from left to right are Dexter Elmendorf, Emily Stahl, Kaitlyn Coles, Meme Walters. Front row: Jayden Bell

