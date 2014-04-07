Emma Manns and Liam McNamee, sixth grade students at St. Mary’s Middle School in Alton, have shot their way to the State finals of the Free Throw Shooting Competition. The competition, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, starts at the local level, then regional, and only the best shooters make it to the finals in Springfield.

Liam swished 21 out of 25 and Emma nailed 15, for free-throw percentages of 84% and 60% respectively, and, might we add…very RESPECTABLY!

The State Final Competition will take place on April 12th.

Good shooting, Liam and Emma. Good luck at State!

