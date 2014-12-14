We are very excited about an Open House we are planning for our school to kick off Catholic Schools Week on Sunday, January 25th. We have been meeting to explore different options to promote St. Mary's School. We are very proud of our students, faculty and staff and want the community to have an opportunity to visit us and see what St. Mary's School is all about. Please email Erin Ventimiglia at erin@stmarysalton.com

if you would like to know more about this fun committee and are interested in helping.

This is a wonderful opportunity for service hours, to meet your fellow parishioners, and help our parish school!

Part of the Open House is inviting the public to view our school, but we would like to extend a special invitation to grandparents, godparents, aunts and uncles, special friends that live in the area so they can see what makes our school so special.

Contact Erin Ventimiglia at erin@stmarysalton.com for an invitation form and return it to school by Wednesday, January 7th. The children will be composing invitations that will be mailed to the people on their list.

