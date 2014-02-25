St. Mary's School Students in Top 10%
February 25, 2014 11:23 AM
Three Alton St. Mary’s eighth grade students, Jackson Dooling, Madeline Gehrig, and Dexter Elmendorf, achieved Marquette High School entrance exam scores in the top 10%. For their efforts, they were each awarded $1000 scholarships to Marquette High School. Great kids, great scores, great futures!
