  Shown is a sampling of the large amount of items collected in St. Mary’s School’s “Corporal Works of Mercy” program.

ALTON - St. Mary’s School’s “Corporal Works of Mercy” initiative was again a big success collecting numerous items for the needy.

The campaign was part of December’s “Clothe the Naked” program for the school. The three-week initiative sought to instill in St. Mary’s students the joy of giving to others less fortunate.

On Wednesday of the first week students who donated diapers were allowed to wear crazy hats.  The next week those who brought in socks got to wear crazy socks.  Finally, in the last week of the initiative, students who brought in a gift of pajamas were allowed to wear pajamas.  

The response was overwhelming, said St. Mary’s Principal Judy Kulp.

“It’s our hope that these donations will brighten some families’ holidays, and that our students will remember this gift they gave, as giving them is the joy of sharing.”

