St. Mary's Middle School announces honor lists for 2018-2019 2nd quarter

ALTON - St. Mary's Middle School is proud to announce the honor lists for the second quarter of the 2018-2019 school year. Congratulations to these outstanding students!

6th Grade High Honor Roll

Alyssa Coles
Marian Elmendorf
Maya Stephan
Grace Schwegel
Tyler Roth
Sarah Hart
Elliotte Williams
Michael Anderson
William Fahnestock
Jack Lombardi
Amos Brass
Drew Hawley
Julia Behrmann
Abigail Davis
Nicholas Koeller

6th Grade Honor Roll

Jason Curry
Hannah Henesey
Kannon Kamp
Rodger Zawadniak
Kennedy Eveans
Ben Yungling
Drew Thomeczek
Adam Richards

7th Grade High Honor Roll

Tucker Gehrig
Nicholas Sanders
Aaron Wooten
Augustus Livingstone
Abigail Taylor
Abigail Ross
Alexander Siotos
Lawson Bell
Peter Walch
Caleb Thomeczek
Ava Certa
Avery Williams
Elizabeth Wills

7th Grade Honor Roll

Sofia Sciacca
Alec Schmieder
Brody Bechtold
Christopher Horn
Morgan Hornsey
Genesis Showers
Makaila Irby
Shelby Ketterer

8th Grade High Honor Roll

Hayley Williams
Andrew Roth
Katy Yungling
Rachel Rummerfield
Lilian Thaxton
Hanna Marshall
Francis Prediger
Ryan McNamee
Brody Hendricks
Samantha Hentrich
Kylie Murray
Caroline Stephan
Ava Bartosiak
Hudson McCowan

8th Grade Honor Roll

Elizabeth Phipps
Benjamin Hart
Charlie Fahnestock
Emma Lenhardt
Caroline Rea
Christian Maag
Kelsey Wittman
Catherine Rea
Karly Reiter