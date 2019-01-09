ALTON - St. Mary's Middle School is proud to announce the honor lists for the second quarter of the 2018-2019 school year. Congratulations to these outstanding students!

6th Grade High Honor Roll

Alyssa Coles

Marian Elmendorf

Maya Stephan

Grace Schwegel

Tyler Roth

Sarah Hart

Elliotte Williams

Michael Anderson

William Fahnestock

Jack Lombardi

Amos Brass

Drew Hawley

Julia Behrmann

Abigail Davis

Nicholas Koeller

6th Grade Honor Roll

Jason Curry

Hannah Henesey

Kannon Kamp

Rodger Zawadniak

Kennedy Eveans

Ben Yungling

Drew Thomeczek

Adam Richards

7th Grade High Honor Roll

Tucker Gehrig

Nicholas Sanders

Aaron Wooten

Augustus Livingstone

Abigail Taylor

Abigail Ross

Alexander Siotos

Lawson Bell

Peter Walch

Caleb Thomeczek

Ava Certa

Avery Williams

Elizabeth Wills

7th Grade Honor Roll

Sofia Sciacca

Alec Schmieder

Brody Bechtold

Christopher Horn

Morgan Hornsey

Genesis Showers

Makaila Irby

Shelby Ketterer

8th Grade High Honor Roll

Hayley Williams

Andrew Roth

Katy Yungling

Rachel Rummerfield

Lilian Thaxton

Hanna Marshall

Francis Prediger

Ryan McNamee

Brody Hendricks

Samantha Hentrich

Kylie Murray

Caroline Stephan

Ava Bartosiak

Hudson McCowan

8th Grade Honor Roll

Elizabeth Phipps

Benjamin Hart

Charlie Fahnestock

Emma Lenhardt

Caroline Rea

Christian Maag

Kelsey Wittman

Catherine Rea

Karly Reiter

