ALTON - The St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest should be bigger and better than ever on Tuesday, July 3, on the St. Mary’s grounds.

The St. Mary’s Fest is held in conjunction with the Alton Fireworks along the Mississippi River.

The St. Mary’s Fest starts at 4 p.m. and runs until midnight. The event will include family fun, food and beer distributor Robert “Chick” Fritz will be on hand with his products.

Big Shake Daddies will perform rock, soul, rhythm and blues music.

“This is our third annual Fireworks Fest and every year it has gotten bigger and better. There is no better way to celebrate our Independence than to throw a big party where family comes together to eat, relax and listen to good music before the Alton fireworks. This event is also a fundraiser for St. Mary's youth group, The God Squad.” said Fr. John Luong, OMV, God Squad Leader.

Luong said St. Mary’s God Squad uses funds raised from this event to help with special trips and activities throughout the year.

Ann Kuebrich, one of The God Squad Mentors, is helping with the children's activities area.

She said: "We'll have some fun activities for the children too. We'll have a trike-type bike area, chalk to draw with, hula-hoops, jump rope, and bag toss games. Then we'll also have face-painting, temporary tattoos, and flashing/glowing novelty light-ups for sale. Besides our regular menu of sandwiches, we'll have ice cream, cotton candy, and kettle-corn to satisfy tastes both young and old.”

