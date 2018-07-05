ALTON - The St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest attracted a large crowd despite early evening showers on Tuesday night.

The fireworks fest proceeds benefit St. Mary’s God Squad.

Deacon Paul Nguyen, OMV, said the St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest 2018 revealed the great generosity of the parish and the City of Alton once again.

“Even with a torrential thunderstorm that trapped some guests in their cars and kept others home until it passed, hundreds turned out to celebrate with live music, good food, and a few games for the kids,” he said. “Although the fireworks display was not visible from our lot this year, dozens returned to spend time together in the cool evening after the show. Having just arrived a month ago, I enjoyed meeting more families and sharing stories and dreams."

