ALTON - The God Squad Youth Group of St. Mary's Catholic School celebrates freedom and community at its second annual Fireworks Fest.

Parochial Vicar John Luong, who heads the God Squad said the "low-key" event was put together to celebrate freedom, America and community.

"We want people from our parish and from outside of it to come in and enjoy food, beverages and community with each other," he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year will be the second annual Fireworks Festival, which is the primary fundraiser for the God Squad.

Money is raised through food sales, beverage sales, 50/50 tickets and games for kids of all ages. "We have a putt-putt golf game this year," Luong said.

Much of the activities Monday afternoon and evening took place under the beer tent, which featured live music and adult beverages in cans.

More like this: