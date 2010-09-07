St. Mary's 11th Annual Golf Tournament

Saturday September 11, 2010

Rolling Hills Golf Course

5801 Pierce Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

Shotgun Start 1:30 PM

11:30 AM Driving Range Will Be Open

$100 Per Player/$400 Per Team

Tournament Includes:

  • 18-holes of Scramble Golf & Cart
  • Lunch with Beverages before Golf
  • Awards & Dinner after Golf
  • Complimentary Beverages on the Course
  • Skill Prizes (Straightest Drive & Closest to Pin)
  • Featuring a New Car, Hole-In-One Contest (Dave Sinclair Buick GMC)
  • Skins Game
  • Cash Prizes 1st 2nd & 3rd places for A-B-C flights! **
  • Snacks, player gifts and more **
  • Lots of Fun!!!

 

Optional Perks:

  • $10,000 Long Putt Challenge! (Gerard Fisher Insurance Co. American Family)
  • Mulligans, Pro Drive & Birdie Challenge
  • 50/50 Drawing
  •  Ball Drop (St. Mary's Youth Group)
  • A Few Surprises! **

 

** Based on Sponsorships and Full Field Registration**

Teams and Sponsors Needed!

Please Visit Our Website for more details

