St. Mary's 11th Annual Golf Tournament Saturday September 11, 2010 Rolling Hills Golf Course 5801 Pierce Lane Godfrey, IL 62035 Shotgun Start 1:30 PM 11:30 AM Driving Range Will Be Open Article continues after sponsor message $100 Per Player/$400 Per Team Tournament Includes: 18-holes of Scramble Golf & Cart

Lunch with Beverages before Golf

Awards & Dinner after Golf

Complimentary Beverages on the Course

Skill Prizes (Straightest Drive & Closest to Pin)

Featuring a New Car, Hole-In-One Contest (Dave Sinclair Buick GMC)

Skins Game

Cash Prizes 1st 2nd & 3rd places for A-B-C flights! **

Snacks, player gifts and more **

Lots of Fun!!! Optional Perks: $10,000 Long Putt Challenge! (Gerard Fisher Insurance Co. American Family)

Mulligans, Pro Drive & Birdie Challenge

50/50 Drawing

Ball Drop (St. Mary's Youth Group)

A Few Surprises! ** ** Based on Sponsorships and Full Field Registration** Teams and Sponsors Needed! Please Visit Our Website for more details More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip