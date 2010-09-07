St. Mary's 11th Annual Golf Tournament
September 7, 2010 10:23 AM
Listen to the story
St. Mary's 11th Annual Golf Tournament
Saturday September 11, 2010
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Rolling Hills Golf Course
5801 Pierce Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
Shotgun Start 1:30 PM
11:30 AM Driving Range Will Be Open
Article continues after sponsor message
$100 Per Player/$400 Per Team
Tournament Includes:
- 18-holes of Scramble Golf & Cart
- Lunch with Beverages before Golf
- Awards & Dinner after Golf
- Complimentary Beverages on the Course
- Skill Prizes (Straightest Drive & Closest to Pin)
- Featuring a New Car, Hole-In-One Contest (Dave Sinclair Buick GMC)
- Skins Game
- Cash Prizes 1st 2nd & 3rd places for A-B-C flights! **
- Snacks, player gifts and more **
- Lots of Fun!!!
Optional Perks:
- $10,000 Long Putt Challenge! (Gerard Fisher Insurance Co. American Family)
- Mulligans, Pro Drive & Birdie Challenge
- 50/50 Drawing
- Ball Drop (St. Mary's Youth Group)
- A Few Surprises! **
** Based on Sponsorships and Full Field Registration**
Teams and Sponsors Needed!
Please Visit Our Website for more details
More like this:
Related Video: