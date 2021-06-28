ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective presents Peace in the Prairie, an original multimedia presentation newly expanded in its 3rd iteration, exploring the concepts of peace and violence, juxtaposing urban life as experienced by African American people living in the city of St. Louis, Missouri and the state's unique endangered prairie lands.

Peace in the Prairie is a lively, multimedia presentation that combines original music, discussion, and storytelling with videography.

Peace in the Prairie is unique to Missouri, generated by local artists and residents reflecting on loss and resilience in the human experience and rejuvenation in nature.

Story Stitchers lead artists involved in Peace in the Prairie include Troy Anthony, KP Dennis, Ntegrity, Master Storyteller Bobby Norfolk, Superhood, Susan Colangelo, and special guest artists, legendary St. Louis soul vocalist, soul and funk vocal legend Roland Johnson, and videographer Meghan Kirkwood, Assistant Professor of Art in the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, joined by leading performing artists from Story Stitchers Youth Council including Emeara Burns and Branden Lewis, will treat you to a memorable and inspiring journey.

Over the past five years, the artists have explored and recorded native prairie landscapes via trips to Missouri prairie reserves including Shaw Nature Reserve of the Missouri Botanical Garden in Gray Summit, with the Missouri Prairie Foundation at Linden’s Prairie in Mt. Vernon, Missouri and Prairie Star Restoration Farm in Osage County, Prairie State Park in Mindenmines, Missouri in Barton County near Joplin, and Dunn Ranch Prairie of The Nature Conservancy in Hatfield, Missouri.

Peace in the Prairie expands the artistic body of work of African American artists in the Collective, addresses the community need of understanding violence while seeking peace, supports the exploration of new natural settings by both artists and audiences, and supports the greater understanding of Missouri's unique natural heritage in its native prairie lands.

Presenting a screening of Peace in the Prairie, an hour-long film, with footage collected by Story Stitchers artists throughout the state of Missouri, and live performance elements by legendary St. Louis soul singer Roland Johnson, “Mr. KP” Dennis, Ntegrity, and leading performance artists from Stitchers Youth Council!

LOCATION:

National Blues Museum

615 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63101

Lumiere Place Legends Room

TICKETS:

Program includes live performance with video.

$10 per seat through the National Blues Museum.

https://nationalbluesmuseum.org/book-a-tour/

Space is limited. Masks are required.

DATE:

July 3, 2021

HOURS:

1:00-2:30

Length: 1:30 hour

(PG 13 for references to violence.)

