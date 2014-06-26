A prize-winning watercolor show at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton runs through July 19. Two galleries are filled with dazzling color and shimmering light in the juried show of the St. Louis Watercolor Society. JAC has dubbed the event SPLASH, to capture the lively nature of watercolor.

Diverse techniques in water media, including collage and mixed media, offer an exciting display. More than 100 works were chosen from 250 entries for the show’s St. Louis exhibition.

Hours at the JAC are 10-5 from Tuesday through Saturday. It is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL. For more information, call 618-462-5222 or see the website www.jacobyartscenter.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

This painting by Mary Ellen Maender is among the beautiful works available for viewing at JAC through July 19.

###

More like this:

Related Video: