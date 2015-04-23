St. Louis University downs Cougars 17-4 in baseball contest

Saint Louis used a pair of big innings to down SIUE 17-4 Wednesday in nonconference action at Simmons Baseball Complex.

The Cougars fell to 12-21 overall and have lost five straight games. Saint Louis improved to 28-12.

"It was bad baseball all around tonight," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said. "It started with our bad pitching and our defense and hitting followed suit."

Jacob Stewart, regularly an infielder, made his first collegiate start on the mound for the Cougars. Stewart pitched into the second inning and allowed five runs on five hits.

"Jacob didn't pitch poorly," Stoecklin said. "He gave up four really cheap hits. He threw strikes and he didn't walk anybody."

Saint Louis scored five times on six hits in the second inning to chase Stewart. Ryan Daniels relieved Stewart and tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

"When I evaluated (Ryan's) stuff it looked pretty good tonight," Stoecklin added. "That's a step in the right direction."

SIUE opened the fourth inning with three straight hits off Saint Louis starter Matt Eckelman. Chase Green doubled to open the fourth inning and then scored on a single by Keaton Wright. Alec Saikal drove in Wright with a double to make it 5-2. Eckelman was relieved after Saikal's double. Parker Guinn moved Saikal to third on a groundout and then Skyler Geissinger drove him home with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.

Saikal led SIUE at the plate. He was 2 for 4 with the RBI and run scored.

Eckelman allowed all three runs on four hits. He struck out two. Because it was a planned short start, Eckelman earned the win to improve to 2-1.

The Billikens broke the game open in the fifth inning against relievers Caleb Wilkerson and Ryan Agnitsch. SLU scored nine times on four hits in the inning. The Billikens were helped by a pair of errors and took advantage of five walks in the inning.

Wilkerson did not retire a hitter. He walked four and allowed five runs, including four earned. Agnitsch finished the inning and settled in to throw two innings in relief. He allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits but struck out two.

"The problem was that fifth inning," Stoecklin said. "That is what destroyed us. At that point it was a 5-3 ballgame."

Brendan Miller allowed a run over two innings of work and struck out five.

"Brendan did well tonight but he needs to show me he can do it when the game isn't a 12-run blowout," Stoecklin said.

Brett Thomas allowed two runs, one earned, on a hit in the ninth. He struck out two.

Braxton Martinez and Jake Henson each had three hits for the Billikens. Henson drove in three runs. James Morisano was 2 for 4 with a four RBIs.

The Cougars return to OVC play with a weekend home series against UT Martin. First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m.