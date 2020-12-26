ST. LOUIS - Celebrate the end of 2020 and the long-awaited beginning of 2021 at St. Louis Union Station on December 31.

End the old year with a ride on the St. Louis Wheel, open until 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The enclosed gondolas are a cozy 72 degrees all year long no matter what St. Louis' changeable weather brings. Enjoy the sparking lights of downtown St. Louis with a champagne toast at the top of the 200-foot-tall attraction. Champagne, hot chocolate and other drinks are available at the Wheel Park’s Anheuser-Busch drinks cart.

Holiday fire and light shows will entertain on the Union Station lake every hour throughout the evening. Mini golf, carousel rides and carnival games provide extra fun on the Plaza.

Union Station's restaurants, Soda Fountain and Train Shed, are open until

10 p.m. for food and drinks. The Run Run Rudolph special holiday Freak Shake is on the menu for a treat, featuring local sweets -- Clementine's Peppermint ice cream and a gingerbread man from La Bonne Bouche,

Inside Union Station, the St. Louis Aquarium is open with extended hours from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve along with the St. Louis Ropes Course and the delightfully confusing A-Maze-ing Discoveries Mirror Maze.

Also for New Year's Eve, the popular holiday cocktail bar continues every night up to and including December 31 in the beautifully decorated Grand Hall where creative and festive drinks are on the menu and light shows play through the evening on the 65-foot-tall ceiling. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

