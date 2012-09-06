The September 12th Jazz in the Park Concert will feature world renown, first time area performers from the St. Louis Symphony, under the banner "Windfire". Windfire comprises musicians who dazzle audiences with their entertaining performances of classic and modern music. From Civil War flourishes to vaudeville, Bach to Bernstein, their music ranges from vivacious to soulful.

John Kasica, percussionist with flutist wife, Paula Kasica, accompanied by pianist Vera Parkin captivate audiences with their unique style and blend of virtuoso flute with a myriad of percussion instruments and piano. Mr. Kasica received his Diploma of Music from the Juliard School and has recorded over 110 albums. He is a five-time Grammy Award winner and has performed at Carnegie Hall, as well as other prestigious performance centers throughout the United States and Far East. He is currently touring Europe with the St. Louis Symphony. Mrs. Kasica is a native of mid-state Illinois with a Bachelor of Music degree from the St. Louis Conservatory of Music. She has performed with numerous symphonies and currently serves as adjunct flute instructor at Webster University and the University of Missouri, St. Louis. Mrs. Kasica has performed in South America, Great Britain and other European countries.

The Wednesday, September 12th concert will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Lewis & Clark Community College and is free of charge. The Chapel's recent renovation promises to provide the perfect ambience for this concert. Parking is available in the Faculty Parking Lot immediately south of the Chapel.

Prior to the concert, Mr. Kasica will conduct a percussion clinin for College music students at the chapel from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

This concert is a collaborative effort between the North Alton Godfrey Business Council, the St. Louis Symphony Community Program Department and the Music Department of Lewis & Clark Community College. It is the first of many similar events to follow. Additional information is available by calling (618) 799-9735 or (618) 466-1483.

