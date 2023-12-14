ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The name of a driver involved in a crash on Highway 67 approaching Jamestown Bay Drive has been identified.

The driver of the Honda CRV, who was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital, is identified as Marian Harris-Dukes, 63, of the 11300 block of Fox Hall Lane in St. Louis. A 7-year-old male was a passenger in the Honda CRV and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Louis County Police said preliminary investigation has revealed a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on Highway 67 approaching Jamestown Bay Drive. A Honda CRV was turning eastbound onto Highway 67 from Jamestown Bay Drive. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound on Highway 67 at Jamestown Bay Drive. The Ford Taurus struck the Honda CRV in the intersection. The Chevrolet Malibu also struck the Honda CRV.

The driver of the Ford Taurus, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

