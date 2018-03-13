ST. LOUIS — The Greater St. Louis Financial Education Collaborative, in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis, is hosting a Money Smart Kid Essay Contest for sixth through eighth-grade students in the St. Louis area. The essay contest is sponsored by COUNTRY Financial, the Metropolitan St. Louis CRA Association, and Vantage Credit Union.

Essay submissions are due Friday, March 23 by 5:00 p.m. Three winners will be selected to receive scholarships, with a grand prize of $2,000. The second place winner will receive $1,000 and a third-place finalist will receive $500.

Students must demonstrate their knowledge of good money management skills by submitting an essay up to 300 words that describe the potentially devastating effects of a natural disaster (flood, fire, hurricane, etc.) on a family’s financial situation, including tips on preparing for unexpected financial crises.

The full application and contest guidelines can be downloaded at www.moneysmartstlouis.org. Applications and essays can be submitted via email to moneysmart@umsl.edu; faxed to 314-516-5354, Attn: Money Smart Kid Contest; or mailed to Money Smart Kid Contest, Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Education, 607 Tower, 1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121.

To enter the contest, students must be in grades sixth through eighth in a school in one of the following counties: Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair in Illinois; Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren and Washington and the City of St. Louis in Missouri.

Essay winners will be announced during the St. Louis Metro Money Smart Month closing event. Money Smart Month is a collaborative partnership between United Way of Greater St. Louis and nearly 100 other community organizations and local businesses. This year, Money Smart Month classes and events will be held throughout April to help individuals and families learn about money management, goal setting, saving for retirement or college, building credit and reducing debt. For more information and a list of events, visit www.moneysmartstlouis.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

