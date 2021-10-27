ST. LOUIS - On October 28 and 29, the City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Division will hold Halloween-themed events this week at six City recreation centers. From trunk-or-treats to haunted houses, these centers offer safe, fun spaces for children and their families to enjoy the Halloween spirit.

“Our staff has worked hard to make our recreation centers places where communities can come together, especially around holiday events,” said Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Division Director Greg Hayes. “I encourage anyone looking to celebrate Halloween to stop by one of our events this season.”

The list of events are below:

October 28:

12th & Park - 5 - 7:30pm - Halloween Haunted Hall & Locker Room; Dance, performance and treats

Marquette - 4 - 6pm - Trunk or Treat

October 29:

Tandy - 5 - 7pm - Haunted House

Wohl - 6 - 8:30pm - Trunk or Treat

Buder - 5 - 7:30pm - Candy Giveaway

Like many departments, the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Division is looking to hire, especially utility workers. All jobs start at least $15 an hour with benefits. A full list of open positions can be found on the City's website.

