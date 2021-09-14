St. Louis Monster Jam® Stadium Championship Series Red Tickets On-Sale Now Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS – Monster Jam™, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to St. Louis for an adrenaline-charged weekend at The Dome at America’s Center on January 22 – 23, 2022. ®, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on St. Louis fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando on May 21 and 22. ® champion Tom Meents gets behind the wheel of Max-D™. Tyler Menninga makes his Stadium Championship Series debut during the 40th anniversary of the legendary Grave Digger®. 2021 Stadium Series champion Ryan Anderson in Son-uva Digger® aims to repeat as series champion while Lucas Oil Stabilizer is set to debut in 2022 driven by current Monster Jam World Finals High Jump champion Cynthia Gauthier. Mark List in El Toro Loco® and Todd LeDuc look to lock in the championship. Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. WHEN: Saturday, January 22 at 7 PM Pit Party 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM Sunday, January 23 at 2 PM Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Pit Party 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM WHERE: The Dome at America’s Center | 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101 TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga; Max-D™ driven by Tom Meents; Son-uva Digger ® driven by Ryan Anderson; El Toro Loco®driven by Mark List; Lucas Oil Stabilizer; driven by Cynthia Gauthier; TBA driven by Todd LeDuc; Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo; Bad Company driven by John Gordon; Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner; and Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard **Truck and driver line-up subject to change TICKETS: Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event and wellness policies. For more info about a Monster Jam event near you, follow Monster Jam on our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to the Monster Jam YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/MonsterJam About Feld Entertainment, Inc. Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience, and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information. About Monster Jam Unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content, and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com. More like this: Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com The Dome at America’s Center | 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101 Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. The Stadium Championship Series Red features 12 skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. 12-time Monster Jam World Finalschampion Tom Meents gets behind the wheel of Max-D™. Tyler Menninga makes his Stadium Championship Series debut during the 40anniversary of the legendary Grave Digger. 2021 Stadium Series champion Ryan Anderson in Son-uva Diggeraims to repeat as series champion while Lucas Oil Stabilizer is set to debut in 2022 driven by current Monster Jam World Finals High Jump champion Cynthia Gauthier. Mark List in El Toro Locoand Todd LeDuc look to lock in the championship. St. Louis fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finalsto compete for the title of World Champion. The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando on May 21 and 22. The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines, and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. Please monitor The Dome at America’s Center website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. Monster Jam, celebrating its 30anniversary this year, features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, September 14, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on September 21. Print Version Submit a News Tip