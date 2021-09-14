St. Louis Monster Jam® Stadium Championship Series Red Tickets On-Sale Now
WHEN:
Saturday, January 22 at 7 PM
Pit Party 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Sunday, January 23 at 2 PM
Pit Party 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga; Max-D™ driven by Tom Meents; Son-uva Digger ® driven by Ryan Anderson; El Toro Loco®driven by Mark List; Lucas Oil Stabilizer; driven by Cynthia Gauthier; TBA driven by Todd LeDuc; Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo; Bad Company driven by John Gordon; Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner; and Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard
TICKETS:
Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience, and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.
About Monster Jam
Unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content, and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.
