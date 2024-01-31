ST. LOUIS - Two men from St. Louis have been charged in separate cases with aggravated unlawful use of weapons in Venice after illegally carrying firearms on Christmas Eve 2023, according to Madison County court documents.

Christopher M. Ussery, 37, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated attempting to elude a peace officer on Dec. 24, 2023.

Ussery allegedly carried a Glock 19 9mm handgun that was “uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense,” according to court documents. He also did not have a valid Concealed Carry license or Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) Card at the time of the offense.

Ussery’s case was presented by the Venice Police Department, and he faces two Class 2 felonies for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated attempting to elude a peace officer. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Chad N. Jackson, 28, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons on Dec. 24, 2023. Court documents allege Jackson carried a Springfield XD .45 caliber firearm in his vehicle while it was uncased, loaded, and readily accessible despite Jackson not having a valid Concealed Carry license or valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

Jackson was charged with a Class 4 felony, and his case was also presented by the Venice Police Department. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

