ST. LOUIS - Earlier this month, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed Board Bill 105 (Cohn), also known as the “Automated Camera Enforcement Act,” into law. This bill gives the City of St. Louis and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department a new tool to curb traffic violence and hold reckless drivers accountable.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe when getting around St. Louis,” said Mayor Jones in a video posted to social media on Saturday, April 27. “That is our ultimate goal, but I know it is not our current reality.”

The Automated Camera Enforcement Act authorizes the installation of automated traffic control systems at strategic points within St. Louis City that see the most traffic violence. These smart technologies help to accurately identify and hold accountable those who drive recklessly on our streets, endangering lives. The bill also sets standards for prosecuting when traffic safety violations are detected by smart technologies.

“Over the next two years, you will see significant upgrades to our major arterial roadways and top crash sites, thanks to a $48 million dollar ARPA investment. The City of St. Louis is making great strides to make our streets safer, but every incident of traffic violence is a reminder that more needs to be done,” said Mayor Jones. “We can change the laws, but we need your help changing the culture.”

