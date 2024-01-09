SAINT LOUIS – Crime continues to decline in the City of St. Louis. Today Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, joined by Public Safety officials and Community Violence Intervention partners, highlighted the significant progress on the state of public safety since the administration took office in April of 2021.

With targeted investments in crime prevention, intervention, and enforcement, St. Louis experienced a 21 percent reduction in homicides (158 in 2023 compared to 200 in 2022), the lowest murder rate in a decade and one of the biggest year-over-year reductions in violent crime in 90 years. Total Part 1 crimes, consisting of murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, felony theft and auto theft, are down a total 22 percent.

“I am encouraged by our continued progress to make St. Louis safer,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “But now is not the time to celebrate. One life lost to gun violence is one too many, and in 2024 we will continue to stick to our principles and build on our strengths to make St. Louis safer for all our residents.”

Marking his first year leading the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Chief Robert J. Tracy thanked the officers of SLMPD for sharing his commitment to data-driven and community oriented policing.

"We are proud to share year-end crime data and to highlight the significant gains made in 2023, thanks to the commitment of our police officers and the embrace of our layered crime prevention strategies. In addition to achieving reductions in these major crime categories, our clearance rate for murder investigations also rose to 75% in 2023, surpassing the national average," said Chief Tracy. "Our strategies also include a deep commitment to community policing and engagement, and building and strengthening relationships with residents in each of our neighborhoods."

The Office of Violence Prevention, started by Mayor Jones in 2022 with an infusion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, has established partnerships with more than 30 community organizations focused on crime prevention and intervention. Serving more than 3,000 residents since its opening, OVP has connected youth with safe spaces featuring a variety of programs, and implemented crime intervention methods to deter individuals from resolving their problems with firearms.

“ I have seen firsthand the impact community partners have on preventing and deterring crime, and allowing officers to focus their resources on violent crime,” said OVP Director Wil Pinkney. “Building a robust network of trusted providers means more hands on deck to address crime at every stage. It also means getting outreach workers to directly engage with those at the highest risk for violence. I am enthusiastic to bolster this work through the growth of the Show Me Peace initiative ”

To capture the work done to date, the Mayor’s Office has released its “State of Public Safety” report, now available to the public on the City’s website.

