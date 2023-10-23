ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is attending the Accelerator for America conference in Kansas City, MO, alongside St. Louis Development Corporation CEO Neal Richardson. Together they will meet with Mayors Lucas (Kansas City, MO), John Giles (Mesa, AZ), Tim Kelly (Chattanooga, TN), Andy Schor (Lansing, MI) as well as economic development leaders to promote the Economic Justice Action Plan as the gold standard for promoting economic mobility in historically disinvested cities like St. Louis. All lodging is paid for by Accelerator for America.

On Tuesday Mayor Jones will attend the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) conference in Baltimore, MD, to discuss the ways recent legislation, a key part of

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, amplifies contracting opportunities for historically marginalized communities in the allocation of funds to state and local governments. She will attend alongside Mayors Brandon Scott (Baltimore, MD), Celina Benitez (Mount Rainier, MD), Troy Lilly (Forest Heights, MD), Wayne Messam (Miramar, FL), and Frank Scott (Little Rock, AR). Mayor Jones will return on Tuesday afternoon. No tax dollars were used for flight or lodging for the NMSDC Conference.

