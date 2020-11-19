ST LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she will retire in April 2021 and not run for re-election.

She ran for mayor in St. Louis in 2017 and won. She beat Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr. She started her political career in 1997 as the alderman for the 28th Ward in St Louis.

She said in her press conference on Wednesday: “I am pushing 70 years old. So I thought a lot and talked to my family and I decided in April I would not run for re-election."

Krewson has spent 23 years as an elected official.

