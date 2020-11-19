ST LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she will retire in April 2021 and not run for re-election.

She ran for mayor in St. Louis in 2017 and won. She beat Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr. She started her political career in 1997 as the alderman for the 28th Ward in St Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

She said in her press conference on Wednesday: “I am pushing 70 years old. So I thought a lot and talked to my family and I decided in April I would not run for re-election."

Krewson has spent 23 years as an elected official.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Granite City Woman Crowned Miss Illinois Juneteenth 2023

Sep 8, 2023 - Zelina Vega's Spirited Style Makes Her Superstar With SmackDown WWE Brand, Has October St. Louis Appearance

Sep 5, 2023 - Hannah Butkovich Selected As National ASCE Ambassador At Missouri S&T

Aug 15, 2023 - Southwestern Middle School Teacher Crowned Mrs. Educator 2023

Sep 15, 2023 - Leader and Learner: Megan Kalb Recognized by Edwardsville High School

 