ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' today issued the statement below regarding the closure of South City Hospital:

"I have been briefed regarding the closure of South City Hospital and have been working to minimize its impact on our community. South City Hospital was a healthcare safety net, supporting many uninsured St. Louisans, and our city must grapple with losing this longstanding healthcare anchor.

"Yesterday, I convened a meeting with the leadership of our most highly recognized regional hospital systems, our Health Director, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, and my staff on this issue. Patients hospitalized at South City Hospital have been routed to those hospitals and will continue to receive excellent care.

"To the employees affected, my heart goes out to you as this is painful and unexpected news. I also thank you for your tireless efforts to care for the patients of South City Hospital. We are working with our healthcare partners to stand up a job fair so you can continue serving the community.

"This is a tremendous loss for our community, and we will continue working together with local healthcare providers to deliver resources to those most impacted."

