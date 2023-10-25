St. Louis Mayor Jones

BALTIMORE, MD. - On Tuesday night, upon returning from her conference visit in Baltimore, St. Louis Mayor Jones took a COVID test as a standard precautionary measure after traveling and received a positive test result.

While she is experiencing mild symptoms, Mayor Jones will be working from home and holding meetings virtually over the next five days to protect the health and safety of her staff and others around her.

The individuals she was in contact with this week have been notified as well.

Mayor Jones is fully vaccinated and boosted, and will continue to test according to CDC guidelines. She urges any St. Louisan who is not fully vaccinated and boosted to take the steps to do so, and find opportunities on the City of St. Louis Department of Health’s website and vaccines.gov.

