ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A St. Louis man - Eric Biddlecombie - was transported to a local area hospital with injuries after a crash on Interstate 64 at the westbound ramp to Interstate 70 westbound early Saturday morning.

The details of the crash are below:

WHAT: Two-Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 64 westbound ramp to Interstate 70 westbound, St. Clair County

WHEN: Jan. 23, 2021 at approximately 1:41 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2011 Black Honda

Unit 2- 2020 Red Peterbilt Truck Tractor

DRIVER: Unit 1- Eric Biddlecombie, 27-year-old male of Saint Louis, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

Unit 2- Steven Martin, 52-year-old male of Newburgh, IN

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 westbound ramp to Interstate 70 westbound. Unit 2 was traveling westbound at the same location. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head-on.

CHARGES: Unit 1 Driver was issued citations for Improper Lane Usage, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol and Driving Under the Influence.

