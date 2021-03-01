NORTH COUNTY, MO. - A man was pronounced dead on Friday night after being shot in the 11400 block of Criterion Avenue in the North County Precinct in St. Louis. The deceased has been positively identified as Cortney Smith, 21 years of age, of the 11900 block of Bridgevale Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

At 5:51 p.m. on February 26, 2021, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 11600 block of Criterion Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers conducted a canvas of the area and discovered an adult male inside a vehicle in the 11400 block of Criterion Avenue. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.



Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.



Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.



To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

