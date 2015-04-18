Altonio G. Graves, 39, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced today in the U.S. District Court to 10 years in prison on two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Robbery, two counts of Bank Robbery, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm in connection with the robbery of Laclede Community Credit Union in Alton, IL, on February 11, 2013, and the robbery of People’s Bank and Trust in Altamont, IL, on February 26, 2013, Stephen R. Wigginton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois announced.

Following his prison sentence, Graves will be on federal supervised release for 3 years. Graves was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $5,684. Graves has been in custody since February 26, 2013.Documents filed in U.S. District Court establish that on February 11, 2013, Graves entered the Laclede Community Credit Union in Alton, Illinois wearing a long black women’s wig, a black hat, and a black trench coat to disguise his appearance. Graves told the teller he had a gun, handed her a plastic grocery bag and a note demanding money. The teller placed $5,684 in the bag and Graves left the credit union with the money.

Graves fled the area in a vehicle driven by his female co-defendant and was not immediately apprehended.

On February 26, 2013, Graves entered the People’s Bank and Trust in Altamont, Illinois wearing a long black women’s wig, a dark trench coat and a black hat with earflaps to disguise his appearance.

Graves handed the teller a plastic grocery bag and a note which stated: “This is a robbery, I have a gun and I will use it.” The teller placed $7,390 in the bag and Graves left the bank with the money.

Graves fled the area in a white Chrysler vehicle being driven by the same female co-defendant. Illinois State Police officers located the suspect vehicle on the interstate and attempted a traffic stop. The female driver refused to stop and fled from the officer in speeds in excess of 120 mph until she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

During a search of Graves and the vehicle, officers located the $7,390 in United States currency taken from the bank. Also during the search of the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol behind the glove box.

Graves was a previously convicted felon, having been convicted of the offense of Second Degree Murder in 1998.

The female co-defendant driver, Annalise McGee, 28, of St. Louis, MO, has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting her sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Alton Police Department, Altamont Police Department, the Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ali Summers.

