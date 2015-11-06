On 11/04/2015, at approximately 0915 hours, an officer from the Granite City Police Department located a black in color 1991 Jeep Cherokee travelling southbound on Highway Route 3 near the intersection with West 20th Street. This vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle wanted in connection with several vehicle burglaries at several locations in Granite City along Highway Route 3.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle fled southbound on Highway Route 3 to the Illinois side of the McKinley Bridge. The vehicle came to a stop prior to entering the bridge and the driver-suspect fled on foot westbound toward the the Mississippi River.

The suspect then entered the river. Officers were able to get to his location and after a short amount of time the suspect swam back to the bank of the river, where he was taken into custody. Officers were able to recover numerous items of property that had been stolen in the aforementioned burglaries.

On 11/05/15, the facts and circumstances of the aforementioned investigation were presented to the Madison County States’ Attorneys Office. After reviewing the facts and circumstances the Madison County States’ Attorneys office filed charges concerning this incident. The subject charged and the charges are as follows:

Daytrail J. Brown

M/B DOB:04/08/1995

800 Block Wall St.

St. Louis, Mo 63147

COUNT:1-Burglary (Class 2-Felony)

COUNT 2-Burglary (Class 2-Felony)

COUNT 3-Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

COUNT 4-Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

COUNT 5- Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony)

COUNT 6-Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicles (Possession of Stolen Vehicle Class 2 Felony)

COUNT 7-Burglary (Class 2 Felony)

The warrant was presented to the Honorable Judge Tognarelli, who set the bail for Brown at $750,000. Brown remains in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, Illinois.

