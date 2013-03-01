ibella BEADS®, St. Louis’ newest and largest bead and jewelry shop, expanded on Friday, March 1st by opening a second location in the heart of Alton, Illinois at 302 East Broadway. ibella BEADS® Alton, whose tagline is “Jewelry, Gifts & More,” provides local jewelry designers the best in jewelry supplies to create one-of-a-kind pieces. As authorized dealers of Swarovski, TierraCast, Wire Lace, SilverSilk, Freshwater Pearls and more , ibella BEADS® provides a one stop shop for jewelry designers, giving them two things they’re always in search of – Quality and Value. For non-designers, the store offers quality finished jewelry and unique gifts — including local sports apparel and accessories for both men and women. A unique and very popular item for the store is the Swarovski embellished team sports apparel line, released just in time for Spring Training.

ibella BEADS® (formerly National Supply) is a family owned business run by Carl and Laura Strasser. They became owners of their flagship store in March of 2011. Seeing the potential, they rebranded and rebuilt the twenty year old business, changing the name to ibella BEADS® in February 2012. This past November, their flagship store moved from Olivette to its new location in Creve Coeur. Recently featured on KSDK’s “Show Me St. Louis,” ibella BEADS® of St. Louis also offers classes and parties for kids ages 5 to 105 as well as the retail line. “Since rebranding our business to ibella BEADS® our customer base has blossomed. We’ve kept the momentum going by continuing to offer our customers more, including this second location in Alton” said Carl Strasser.

“We see this beyond just a business,” said Laura Strasser. “Instead, we feel this is about building relationships with our customers and our community. We’re excited about becoming an integral part of the Alton Community and dazzling its residents with what ibella BEADS® has to offer.” In celebration of the new opening, ibella BEADS® Alton is offering a “20% off entire purchase” coupon simply for joining their mailing list. Follow them also on facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ibellaBEADS. Ibella BEADS® Alton hours of operation are from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday thru Saturday.­­­­

