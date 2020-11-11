St. Louis Jewish Film Fest Features The Spy Behind Home Plate Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - This is information about today's Live Film Discussion as part of the St. Louis Jewish Film Fest. *Live Film Discussion*The Spy Behind Home Plate Wednesday, November 11, 7 p.m. Free of charge Led by Aviva Kempner, writer, director and producer of The Spy Behind Home Plate. The Spy Behind Home Plate Article continues after sponsor message USA • English Director: Aviva Kempner Documentary: 101 minutes Tickets: $14 Trailer: https://youtu.be/O_rQixY-sQI An unknown Jewish hero… Here is the first feature-length documentary to tell the real story of Morris “Moe” Berg, the enigmatic and brilliant Jewish baseball player turned spy. Berg played in the major leagues during baseball’s Golden Age in the 1920s and 1930s. But few people know that he also worked for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), spying in Europe and playing a prominent role in America’s efforts to undermine the German atomic bomb program during WWII. His life is explored through rare historical footage and photographs as well as interviews with an All-Star roster of celebrities from the world of sports, spycraft and history. The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!