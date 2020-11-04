Alex George - The Paris Hours

Wednesday, November 4, 2pm

Tickets: $18

Interviewed by Momta Chaudhry, author of Haunting Paris

In glittering 1927 Paris, Josephine Baker dances with Ernest Hemingway, Maurice Ravel plays a lonely piano, and Gertrude Stein hosts her legendary salons. Yet alongside these creative geniuses, a quartet of ordinary men and women are forging their own extraordinary stories. The Paris Hours shows us that even the forgotten residents of Paris are as dazzling as the glorious city they inhabit. Alex George is a writer, a bookseller, a director of a literary festival, and a lawyer. He was born in England, received a law degree from Oxford University and worked for eight years as a corporate lawyer in London and Paris. He now lives in Columbia, Missouri, where he and his wife own an independent bookstore, Skylark Bookshop. His two previous novels, A Good American (a national and international best seller) and Setting Free The Kites received a variety of awards and recognition.

Sports Night with Jon Pessah (Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask) & Ben Cohen (The Hot Hand)

Wednesday, November 4, 7pm

Tickets: $20

Moderated by Benjamin Hochman, Sports Columnist, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jon Pessah

Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask is the first biography to cover the entire arc of Yogi Berra’s life, from his hardscrabble Depression-era childhood in St. Louis, through his reign as a Hall of Famer and Greatest Living Yankee, and up to his death at age 90 in 2015—just before Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Pessah pushes past existing accounts of Berra to create a poignant and revealing portrait, to take readers inside the triumphs and disappointments of a professional ballplayer. Jon Pessah is a founding editor of ESPN Magazine. He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for editing and writing an examination into the role of racism in Major League Baseball. A 45-year veteran of sports and business journalism in newspapers and magazines, Pessah was Assistant Managing Editor/Sports at Newsday and Sports Editor at the Hartford Courant.

Ben Cohen

How can you maximize success—and limit failure? Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Cohen brilliantly investigates the mystery and science of streaks in The Hot Hand. For decades, statisticians, social scientists, psychologists, and economists (among them Nobel Prize winners) have spent massive amounts of precious time thinking about whether streaks actually exist. After all, a substantial number of decisions that we make in our everyday lives are quietly rooted in this one question: If something happened before, will it happen again? Is there such a thing

as being in the zone? Can someone have a “hot hand”? Or is it simply a case of seeing patterns in randomness? Or, if streaks are possible, where can they be found? In The Hot Hand, Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Cohen offers an unfailingly entertaining and provocative investigation into these questions.

