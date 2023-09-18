The hugely popular Edwardsville Art Fair will return to City Park in Edwardsville for three days of festival fun Sept. 22–24. More than 90 artists from around the U.S. will be showcasing their work. This free family-friendly event local performing arts, a children’s art gallery, and children-friendly activities. These are some of the artists who will have displays. Look for additional profiles as the week continues.

Artist #1

Name: Kristin McDonough

Location: Saint Louis MO

Medium: Textiles

Artist's Statement: "I craft leather handbags and accessories that seamlessly blend form and function. Utilizing time-honored leather working techniques, and high-quality U.S. hides, each piece is carefully hand-cut and stitched. With a focus on showcasing the natural beauty of leather, I use minimalist designs that highlight the material's unique characteristics."

Artist #2

Name: William and Susan Pasetti

Location: Cortland IL

Medium: Glass

Artist's Statement: "USA dreamglasscreations@gmail.com We want to change the way people see stained glass. Simplicity, elements of nature, unique designs and pieces that make people smile is what we strive for. The greatest freedom is believing that we can do something new with stained glass and acting on that belief."


Artist #3

Name: Tim Stambaugh

Location: Fenton MO

Medium: Ceramics

Artist's Statement: "I create sculptural works yet concentrate on mugs: vessels of humanity, which are tactile, frequently used, caressed, looked at, one of few items you bring to your lips, and can become very personal. I combine organic textures sometimes with mechanical parts, giving them some human quality."

