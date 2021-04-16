ST. LOUIS- earthday365 is pleased to kick off an Earth Week that has something for everyone this year. Volunteer clean-ups? Check. Green dining? Check. Free movie screening? Check. Thought-provoking lectures, dance, raffle prizes - check, check, check!

“We know that everyone is so excited to celebrate this Spring, after a long, hard year,” says earthday365 Executive Director Dr. Jess Watson. “So we designed the 2021 Earth Day Festival to offer ways to celebrate at home, or come out safely and make a difference in your community.”

earthday365’s historic St. Louis Earth Day Festival, which draws over 40,000 people to the Muny grounds in Forest Park every April, has been canceled for the second year in a row. earthday365 has instead created Earth Day Celebration Kits, an online Resilience Speaker Series, Green Dining Week, and three volunteer clean-up events in O’Fallon Park, and Dutchtown South. The full Festival schedule can be found at https://earthday-365.org/earth-month-2021/.

Earth Day 2021’s is offering Environmental Justice Days of Action volunteer opportunities in partnership with local communities and sponsored by The Employee Community Fund of Boeing St. Louis and the Missouri Department of Conservation. See full schedule here. All events include free food and Earth Day Celebration Kits!

April 18th - O’Fallon Park Clean-Up with the North Newstead Association and the Young Friends of earthday365, 9 am - 12 pm

Article continues after sponsor message April 24th - Dutchtown South Clean-Up with the Dutchtown South Community Improvement District 9:30-12 pm at the Thomas Dunn Learning Center

Sign up to volunteer here.

The Earth Day Celebration Kits, sponsored by the Metropolitan Sewer District, Great Rivers Greenway, Metro Lighting, and the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation offer sustainable gifts and guided activities including upcycled crafts, scavenger hunts, community science, and more. Each bag includes Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Packets, a collapsible metal travel straw, LED bulbs, a Build A Habitat Activity, free tickets to Trailnet’s Bike Scavenger Hunt, a map to Forest ReLeaf’s Great Tree Hunt, and more. A few special bags will also include a jar of honey from RudeBee Apiary, a free native tree voucher from Forest ReLeaf, and other surprise gifts. See the list of dates and times for pick-up here.

earthday365’s Resilience Speaker Series culminates with noted architect Mary Ann Lazarus’ online Keynote Address on April 23rd at 3 pm on “Resilience and the Power of Community” (Register here). We are also partnering with the Missouri Historical Society’s Global Freshwater Summit to offer a free screening of Mark Ruffalo’s environmental documentary The Invisible Hand and a filmmaker panel discussion on April 20th at 6 pm. On April 22nd at 9 am, earthday365 will be hosting a panel on Watershed Resiliency through Food Waste Reduction and Food Justice, featuring Maggie McCoy of the Earthways Center, Nick Speed of Ujima, and Tyrean Lewis of Heru Urban Farms. Register here.

Green Dining Week starts today, and will be held from April 16-25th! It is sponsored by StraightUp Solar, Blackrock Consulting, Garcia Properties, and Sauce Magazine, and features Green Dining Alliance restaurants that will offer special menu items where 20% of the proceeds from sales go to earthday365. Restaurants include Avenue, Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, Clementine’s, The Dam, Flavor 360, 1111 Mississippi, Kitchen House Coffee, Kounter Kulture, Living Room, PW Pizza, SqWires, Vin de Set, Whisk, The Wolf, and more. For more information click here. We look forward to celebrating the St. Louis Earth Day Festival with you in new ways this year! For more information, visit https://earthday-365.org/earth-month-2021/

