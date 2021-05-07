EAST ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man pled guilty and was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

According to court documents, Orlando Goss, 46, was a supplier of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine for distributors in the East St. Louis area. Goss was charged with knowingly participating in the conspiracy and with distributing fentanyl disguised as heroin.

Article continues after sponsor message

Goss’s three co-defendants had already been sentenced. Ricardo Overton, 44, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, was sentenced in February 2020 to 100 months in prison. Jodi Prater, 38, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was sentenced last July to 24 months in prison. The third co-defendant, Amy Ring, 36, of Belleville, Illinois, was sentenced last October to a prison term of 41 months.

When his prison term is finished, Goss will serve four years on supervised release. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Internal Revenue Service investigated this case. This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fischer.

More like this: