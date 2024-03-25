ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 10800 block of Lilac Avenue that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 11:28 p.m., on 3/24/2024, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 10800 block of Lilac Avenue. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting.

A short time later, police officers were advised that a shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries. It is believed this individual was shot in the 10800 block of Lilac Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

